EOS Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.12 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.29 or 0.00008521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EOS has traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $3.12 billion and $3.76 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000184 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,026,795,350 coins and its circulating supply is 950,294,939 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.