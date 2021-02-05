EOSDT Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 5th. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.63 million and $82,471.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOSDT has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002635 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00055646 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $65.71 or 0.00174090 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00068890 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00082642 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00238043 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00045844 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

EOSDT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

