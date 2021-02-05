EPIQ Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,200 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000. Netflix makes up 0.4% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Netflix by 137.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 387 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in Netflix by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 525 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

NFLX traded down $5.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $546.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,768,110. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $242.11 billion, a PE ratio of 89.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $526.91 and its 200-day moving average is $505.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,906 shares of company stock worth $240,726,569 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

