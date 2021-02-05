EPIQ Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 194.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,197 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises approximately 0.4% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 32,631 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,609 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.38. 28,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,674,109. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.12 billion, a PE ratio of 62.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $1,304,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,819,690.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $213,857.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,191.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $19,221,005 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.72.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

