Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) CFO Paolo Tombesi Sells 1,021 Shares

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) CFO Paolo Tombesi sold 1,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $11,445.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,465 shares in the company, valued at $599,342.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:EPZM traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,806. Epizyme, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The company had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,911,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,914,000 after acquiring an additional 238,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,998,000 after acquiring an additional 620,698 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP now owns 2,854,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,057,000 after acquiring an additional 523,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,765,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,990,000 after acquiring an additional 469,182 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

