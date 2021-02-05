Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Insider Sells $10,862.49 in Stock

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) insider Shefali Agarwal sold 969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $10,862.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shefali Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of Epizyme stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $34,147.88.

NASDAQ:EPZM traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.00. 1,022,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,806. Epizyme, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.76.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPZM. Barclays lowered their price target on Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

