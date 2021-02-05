Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,958 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.08% of Equitable worth $8,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Equitable by 125.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,876,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,936 shares during the last quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Equitable by 44.9% during the third quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,504,000 after buying an additional 2,200,730 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Equitable by 2,648.0% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,348,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,510,000 after buying an additional 1,299,511 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 787.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,339,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,428,000 after buying an additional 1,188,580 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Equitable during the third quarter worth approximately $19,285,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $84,259.36. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQH opened at $26.25 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.78.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

