Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nexa Resources S.A.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Nexa Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.11). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Nexa Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.32.

NEXA opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42. Nexa Resources has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 2,195.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 25,307.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 6.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

