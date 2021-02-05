Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Robert Half International Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) – Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Robert Half International in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Robert Half International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. Robert Half International’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

RHI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of RHI opened at $70.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $73.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 723.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter worth $46,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

