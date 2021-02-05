Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SEAS. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.62.

NYSE SEAS opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.37. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $36.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.26.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.08 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 233.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 55,332 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 438,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after acquiring an additional 37,310 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 487,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after purchasing an additional 40,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $150,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,299,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $503,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 210,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,174.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,100 shares of company stock valued at $885,817 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

