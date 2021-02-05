Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SONA)

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of SONA opened at $12.62 on Friday. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $307.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

In other news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $1,157,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 105,066 shares of company stock worth $1,215,634 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 23.0% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,422,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,352,000 after buying an additional 265,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,399,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,144,000 after buying an additional 78,811 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 24.1% during the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 105,083 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 17,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 235,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

