Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Alphabet Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $16.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $17.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $21.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $61.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $75.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $91.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $107.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $125.82 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,053.63 on Friday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $2,106.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,787.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,648.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $1,928,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,461,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 168.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

