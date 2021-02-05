Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 5th (AERI, ALGM, BDEV, BTA, BTDPY, CKN, HLUYY, LIN, MCHP, PLT)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, February 5th:
Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI). They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.
(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the stock.
Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.
Clarkson PLC (CKN.L) (LON:CKN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 2,960 ($38.67) target price on the stock.
H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $180.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $135.00.
Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $31.00.
Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on the stock.
Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.
Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on the stock.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was upgraded by analysts at Huber Research from an underweight rating to an overweight rating.
Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $195.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $185.00.
Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH). They issued a buy rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock.
