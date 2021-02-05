Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 5th (ATVI, HZO, IAC, LESL, PFSI, RAA, REPL, SRDX, TLX, YTRA)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, February 5th:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the stock.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $46.00 target price on the stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $267.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $240.00.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $109.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $90.00.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $58.00.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Talanx AG (TLX.F) (ETR:TLX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $3.00.

