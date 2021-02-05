Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.43

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.43 and traded as high as $1.93. Equus Total Return shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 11,686 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43.

Get Equus Total Return alerts:

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The investment management company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. Equus Total Return had a negative net margin of 2,522.53% and a negative return on equity of 28.52%.

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, and preferred equity financing.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Equus Total Return Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equus Total Return and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.