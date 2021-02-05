ERC20 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $42,048.00 (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ERC20 has traded up 81.2% against the dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $7.67 million and approximately $42,048.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00069256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.92 or 0.01338989 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,797.47 or 0.07403887 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00059396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006501 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00039945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00021002 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,570,972 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ERC20 is belance.io

ERC20 Token Trading

ERC20 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.