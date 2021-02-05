Ergo Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.13 Million (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 56% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 76.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.48 or 0.00003766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $41.57 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,317.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,673.50 or 0.04256417 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.25 or 0.00410120 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.78 or 0.01199944 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.67 or 0.00487505 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.73 or 0.00396099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.69 or 0.00243386 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00021496 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 31,376,400 coins and its circulating supply is 28,072,678 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ergo

