Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Shares Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Erie Indemnity by 490.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Erie Indemnity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIE opened at $253.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.16. Erie Indemnity has a twelve month low of $130.20 and a twelve month high of $261.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $1.035 per share. This is an increase from Erie Indemnity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.32%.

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

