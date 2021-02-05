Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.72. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Get Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) alerts:

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$125.67 million for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ERO. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$23.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$23.50.

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) stock opened at C$19.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.39. Ero Copper Corp. has a 52-week low of C$8.40 and a 52-week high of C$23.20. The firm has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.