ESBC (ESBC) Trading Up 24.4% This Week

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. ESBC has a market cap of $468,803.44 and $122,533.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 108.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 55.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 25,919,320 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,132 coins. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

