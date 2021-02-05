Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.14

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.14 and last traded at C$3.07, with a volume of 808503 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.82.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$477.21 million and a P/E ratio of -103.45.

Eskay Mining Company Profile (CVE:ESK)

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. The company holds an 80% interest in the St. Andrew Goldfield (SIB)-Eskay project located at Eskay Creek; and a 100% interest in Corey mineral claims located in the Skeena Mining division.

