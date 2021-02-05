Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) were down 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.71 and last traded at $7.72. Approximately 654,141 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 504,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52. The firm has a market cap of $109.52 million, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Analysts forecast that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Esports Entertainment Group stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) by 71.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Esports Entertainment Group worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.