Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Director Buys $24,542.20 in Stock

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Director Kevin C. Waterhouse purchased 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.15 per share, for a total transaction of $24,542.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ESQ stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,818. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.96. The company has a market cap of $175.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 24.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ESQ shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Esquire Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Esquire Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 7.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 27.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 14.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 118.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 720,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

