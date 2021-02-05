Essentia Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 44.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Essentia has a market capitalization of $319,665.54 and $52,419.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Essentia token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00064371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $478.64 or 0.01221502 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00053874 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.09 or 0.06193956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00036344 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00015232 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia (ESS) is a token. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,070,944,706 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

