Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.65), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS.

NYSE ESS traded up $5.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $258.10. 673,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,527. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $175.81 and a 12 month high of $329.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.11%.

ESS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $215.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.25.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

