Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.65), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS.
NYSE ESS traded up $5.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $258.10. 673,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,527. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $175.81 and a 12 month high of $329.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.11%.
Essex Property Trust Company Profile
Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.
