ethArt Market Capitalization Reaches $541,761.83 (ARTE)

ethArt (CURRENCY:ARTE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 5th. ethArt has a market capitalization of $541,761.83 and $541,124.00 worth of ethArt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ethArt token can now be purchased for about $1.89 or 0.00005025 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ethArt has traded down 16.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ethArt Token Profile

ethArt is a token. ethArt’s total supply is 5,901,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 287,268 tokens. ethArt’s official Twitter account is @dfohub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ethArt is https://reddit.com/r/dfohub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Artemine aims to be the version 2.0 of Minereum (the first self-mining smart contract). The Artemine goal is to continue the evolution of smart contract technology focusing on new blockchain mining approaches, particularly the Smart contract Self-mining principle. This principle relies on the basis that the token will mine the coins itself for a specific amount of time without the direct need for mining equipment or miners. “

ethArt Token Trading

ethArt can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ethArt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ethArt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ethArt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

