Ether Kingdoms Token Price Up 6.2% Over Last Week (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $17,437.49 and approximately $72,376.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ether Kingdoms Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00068819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $505.51 or 0.01351501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,805.48 or 0.07500575 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00055379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006296 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00040034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00017876 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00020991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

About Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token (CRYPTO:IMP) is a token. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,770,251 tokens. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Kingdoms Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Kingdoms Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.