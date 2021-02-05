Ethereum Classic Price Reaches $8.53 on Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $991.68 million and $1.56 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $8.53 or 0.00022109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,737.69 or 0.04506033 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

