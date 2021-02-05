ETHplode (ETHPLO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $91.00

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last week, ETHplode has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One ETHplode coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. ETHplode has a market cap of $74,355.32 and $91.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ETHplode alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00064453 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $477.82 or 0.01233772 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00055869 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2,432.13 or 0.06280036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005877 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00036958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00016020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ETHplode Coin Profile

ETHplode (ETHPLO) is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,884,047 coins and its circulating supply is 43,669,946 coins. ETHplode’s official website is ethplode.org . The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling ETHplode

ETHplode can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHplode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHplode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ETHplode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHplode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.