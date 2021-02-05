Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Trading 2.1% Higher

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.27 and last traded at $61.27. 139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.45.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTF)

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

