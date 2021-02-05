Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Shares Up 6%

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) shares shot up 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.88. 232,770 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 147,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETON. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $239.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of ($0.16) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 million. As a group, analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after buying an additional 59,350 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 26,980 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 29.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia.

