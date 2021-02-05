Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Shares Up 6%

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) shares shot up 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.88. 232,770 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 147,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETON. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $239.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after buying an additional 59,350 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 26,980 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 29.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ETON)
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia.
