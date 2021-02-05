EUNO (EUNO) Trading Up 24.8% Over Last 7 Days

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 39.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. In the last week, EUNO has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar. EUNO has a market cap of $8.71 million and $18,364.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,110,970,752 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

