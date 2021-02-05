EUNO Price Up 37.6% Over Last Week (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 32.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $8.81 million and $20,179.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded up 37.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.56 or 0.01163392 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 78.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000212 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,111,509,162 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

