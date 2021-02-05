Evedo Market Capitalization Tops $6.99 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 572.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Evedo has traded 677.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Evedo has a market cap of $6.99 million and $2.61 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001259 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00064371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.64 or 0.01221502 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00053874 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.09 or 0.06193956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00036344 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00015232 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,171,690 coins. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

