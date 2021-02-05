Evedo Trading 44.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 35.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0987 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Evedo has a market cap of $1.40 million and $1.39 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Evedo has traded up 44.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00069689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.50 or 0.01364192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.49 or 0.06742188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00056372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006472 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00040277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00017887 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,171,690 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

Evedo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars.

