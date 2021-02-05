Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Up 8.8% on Insider Buying Activity

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s share price shot up 8.8% on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $17.44 and last traded at $16.99. 472,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 310,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.

Specifically, Director David R. Epstein bought 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $51,282.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at $67,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,950,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVLO. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evelo Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $806.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after acquiring an additional 361,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 31,187 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 70,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

