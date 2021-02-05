EventChain Price Up 43.6% Over Last 7 Days (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 39.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last week, EventChain has traded up 43.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EventChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EventChain has a market capitalization of $336,963.75 and $20,260.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00064014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.57 or 0.01209711 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00053642 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,417.53 or 0.06149536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00036113 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00015672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00020069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000169 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a token. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

EventChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

