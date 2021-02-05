Everex (EVX) Price Up 45.9% Over Last Week

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last seven days, Everex has traded up 45.9% against the U.S. dollar. Everex has a total market cap of $10.16 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everex token can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001191 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00068591 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.18 or 0.01355548 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,694.25 or 0.07172703 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00055709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006292 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00040277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00017988 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Everex Token Profile

Everex (EVX) is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

