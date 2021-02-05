EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO John Brandon Wagner Sells 5,385 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 5,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $258,372.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,483,007.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Brandon Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, John Brandon Wagner sold 4,000 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $165,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, John Brandon Wagner sold 2,000 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $80,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, John Brandon Wagner sold 7,125 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $262,983.75.

On Thursday, January 7th, John Brandon Wagner sold 3,800 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $148,124.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, John Brandon Wagner sold 3,559 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $138,409.51.

On Monday, December 14th, John Brandon Wagner sold 5,598 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $198,449.10.

On Thursday, December 10th, John Brandon Wagner sold 3,125 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $101,281.25.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.32. 243,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,249. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -155.87 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.30.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $89.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.01 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVER. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on EverQuote from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on EverQuote from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,227,000 after acquiring an additional 88,641 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth about $590,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth about $1,347,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 928,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,686,000 after buying an additional 232,149 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

