Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.44

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.44 and last traded at $19.37, with a volume of 7093 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.40.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $264.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.52 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 30,224 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Evolent Health by 19.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 73,865 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 118.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

