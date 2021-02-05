Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Evolution Petroleum has decreased its dividend payment by 39.7% over the last three years.

Evolution Petroleum stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 243,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,832. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.73 million, a P/E ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 15.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

