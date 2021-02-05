Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Trading 8.9% Higher

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL)’s stock price traded up 8.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.44. 137,139 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 103,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 1.23.
Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 million for the quarter.
Evolving Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOL)
Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable network operators in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.
See Also: Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Evolving Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolving Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.