Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Trading 8.9% Higher

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL)’s stock price traded up 8.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.44. 137,139 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 103,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evolving Systems stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Evolving Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolving Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable network operators in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

