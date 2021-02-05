Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $73.34

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.34 and traded as high as $78.70. Evotec shares last traded at $78.55, with a volume of 731 shares traded.

EVTCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Evotec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Evotec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 436.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.28 million during the quarter. Evotec had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.96%.

About Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY)

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

