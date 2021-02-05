Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR)’s share price rose 8.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $159.96 and last traded at $159.96. Approximately 20 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.01.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.54.

About Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR)

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA), together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; home loans, personal lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and auto loans; and community rebuild loan programs.

