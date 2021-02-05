ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $692,612.20

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $692,612.20 and approximately $11,960.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 30.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.87 or 0.00908474 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00023929 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000873 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.