ExclusiveCoin Price Up 25.2% Over Last Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $719,680.71 and $9,627.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.72 or 0.00678907 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 47.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014767 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000882 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

