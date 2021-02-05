Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) – Analysts at Cormark increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, February 4th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$100.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$95.40 million.

XTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday.

XTC stock opened at C$10.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.80. The stock has a market cap of C$420.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60. Exco Technologies Limited has a one year low of C$4.72 and a one year high of C$10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

