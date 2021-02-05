EXMR FDN (EXMR) Price Down 54% This Week

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 5th. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EXMR FDN has a total market cap of $96,563.63 and $138,574.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EXMR FDN has traded 54% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00069454 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $515.23 or 0.01365069 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,775.18 or 0.07352730 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00060675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006356 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00040113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00017778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00020883 BTC.

EXMR FDN Coin Profile

EXMR FDN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

