Expanse 24-Hour Volume Reaches $20,441.00 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded 115.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Expanse has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $20,441.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for $0.0793 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,493.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,709.00 or 0.04558087 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.21 or 0.00403302 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $432.13 or 0.01152540 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.31 or 0.00488918 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.83 or 0.00407605 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.96 or 0.00250598 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00021577 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

