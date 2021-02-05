Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Holdings Lifted by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 279.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $504,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $91.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.